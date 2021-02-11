(Des Moines) -- One of the Midwest’s premier breed sale offerings and most elite prospect steer and heifer shows across the country gets underway this weekend in Des Moines.
The Iowa Beef Expo kicks off Saturday and runs through February 21st. The event will be held in-person with plenty of COVID-19 regulations in place to ensure the health and safety of all in attendance. The Iowa Beef Expo is one of the longest running beef expos in the nation, and it also gives the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association a chance to meet with producers and learn what issues are impacting them. That’s according to Iowa Cattlemen’s Association CEO Matt Deppe.
“The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association has always had a booth down there and has been a strong partner of the beef expo and the affiliate organization that runs that – the Iowa Beef Breeds Council,” Deppe said. “Not only will we have the regular sale averages from the various seedstock sales during the beef expo, but we find it a great opportunity to connect with producer-members and producers across the state just to catch up on what keeps them up at night, explain what the association is doing about it, or even finding some of those topics to look forward on as well. It’s a really great opportunity to get face-to-face with the folks on the ground in the production sector – whether it’s cow-calf producers, feedlot operators, or seedstock producers – to keep our vision forward-focused on behalf of Iowa’s beef business.”
Throughout the 9-day event, proper health and safety protocols will be implemented including: requiring attendees to wear masks when indoors, implementing social distancing, and limiting the number of people in high traffic areas.
A full schedule and event map for the 2021 Iowa Beef Expo can be found at iowabeefexpo.com.