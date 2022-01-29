(KMAland) -- It's the time of year when farmers across the nation begin to think about the crop insurance decisions they'll be making for the new growing season.
Lofty input prices have come along with the high commodity prices. For instance, it will cost a central Illinois farmer about $100 more an acre to plant corn this year than it did last year given University of Illinois crop budgets. Agricultural economist Gary Schnitkey puts those together and says input costs have a definite impact of the effectiveness of crop insurance coverage.
“So, even an 85 percent coverage level in most central Illinois situations is still not going to guarantee a profit. We will have losses even at that high coverage level.”
Not that it means farmers should change their general crop insurance decision says Schnitkey.
“You know, I would just keep at the high coverage levels that they have been purchasing.”
93 percent of corn acres around the nation are insured with RP, a Revenue Protection crop insurance product, says Schnitkey, and most of those are insured at the 75, 80, or 85 percent coverage level. Corn farmers in some counties across the corn belt will have a new endorsement to consider as well. The PACE pilot program works a bit like hail insurance but covers losses when a farmer is unable to apply nitrogen to corn crop after it has been planted. Schnitkey says it is probably worth the money.
“And, you know, if you are concerned about not being able to apply nitrogen this is a good alternative. It depends on your coverage level. It is somewhere between three and five dollars per acre and in most cases it will pay between $80 and $100 per acre if you are not able to apply.”
Again, PACE, the Post Application Coverage Endorsement for crop insurance provides payments when a farmer cannot apply nitrogen to corn after planting because of weather-related causes. The farmer must make the decision to add the endorsement by the same March 15 federal crop insurance sales closing date.