(KMAland) -- The Cattlemen’s Beef Board approved projects for 2024 that will be part of the beef checkoff.
A total of 12 authorization requests were approved by the Beef Operating Committee made up of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board and the Federation of State Beef Councils, and then by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board executive committee and USDA.
Cattlemen’s Beef Board Chairman Jimmy Taylor says he feels good about what is planned for the fiscal year of 2024.
“Everyone had their own ideas of how the money would be best spent, but we bring each project up individually and have a debate on them, and had motions, so the thoughts of the group carry the day. Now, it’s not easy to pass one of those projects, it’s not a simple majority. Each one that passes has to have 2/3rds majority. So, we we’ve got 20 members, so each project that was funded had to have 14 votes from those producers.”
The full fiscal 2024 Cattlemen’s Beef Board budget is approximately $42 million, including $38 million in authorization requests. Taylor says it takes several months of planning to approve.
“We'll start on our next year projects in December with leadership, we'll get together and we'll talk about what things we want to tweak for the next year, carry that on to our winter meeting, those producer committees, they'll meet them and talk about progress, we continually monitor the progress of the past years, and talk about moving forward a little bit. And then, like I say, that next June, and that's when the rough drafts of the fiscal year 2025, will be turned in.”
The fiscal 2024 program budget represents a decrease of slightly less than 1.6 percent, or $605,000, from the $38.6 million FY23 budget.