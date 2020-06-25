(Shelby) -- A longtime western Iowa Ag event has been wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 38th annual Carstens Farm Days near Shelby has been postponed until September of 2021 over coronavirus concerns. Terry Torneten helps organize the event and is the Region 12 Director with ISU Extension and Outreach. Torneten says the board considered all factors when making the tough decision to postpone.
“Lots of things were looked at,” Torneten said. “Board members met, there were lots of conversations, and communication with public health and Pottawattamie County. Because of the long history of farm days and just the interest in the show throughout the region, this was a hard one to make.”
“However, knowing the population that comes to the show – many of them are older and even with the younger ones there for kids day on the Friday before the show – everybody just kind of came to the conclusion that maybe this year is the year to use more caution and make sure everyone is safe,” he added.
Torneten says one popular portion of Farm Days will happen this year. The Staley’s Chicken Dinner is expected to be held at the farm on September 12th at 5:30 p.m. Public health guidance will be followed to assure social distancing is available.
“As we talk, that is still the plan,” Torneten said. “Saturday night we’ll have the Staley’s Chicken Dinner. A lot of folks from around the area are familiar with them. Staley’s does a great job with that dinner. The community has always come out, enjoyed, and helped support the farm through that fundraising event.”
Torneten says COVID-19 and event updates will continue to be posted on the farm’s website, www.carstensfarm.com. Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc. is a non-profit group of local volunteers that oversees the 80-acre working farm museum exhibit – located between Minden and Shelby.