(Carson) -- For the 45th straight year, the Carson Community Rodeo hits the arena later this week.
Originally started as a small rodeo on a hill, the event has grown and evolved in the Ray Carr Arena into one of the premier events in the area. Brad Forristall is a member of the rodeo committee. He says they truly embrace their community moniker.
"It takes every person and every business in our area to help put this thing on," said Forristall. "The outpouring of support we get from volunteers and businesses in our area, there's never anything left undone. If there's a loose spot or a loose link in the chain, we've got somebody who will step up and fill it in. We can't thank our community and volunteers enough for all the support we get in our area. It's truly a community rodeo. We're really proud of what we've got going."
The event gets started with a kickoff dinner Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Carson Community Center, which includes a benefit auction. Rodeo performances are held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., with gates open at 6 p.m. Thursday night features mutton bustin' and stick horse races, Friday has a street dance and Saturday includes the rodeo parade at 10:30 and another street dance following the rodeo. Forristall says the rodeo continues to bring in the best of the best in the business.
"We've got Anthony Lucia on the mic and Rider Kiesner is our man in the can -- the barrel man -- he's a world-champion trick-roper that does stuff with the NFR and all these big rodeos around the country," said Forristall. "We've got the best stock from Three Hills Rodeo. They do stuff with the NFR. We've got the best entertainment, the best stock and the best cowboys in the world. We've got the 2021 world champion saddle bronc rider. Last year, we've got a gentlemen who was number seven in the world. They are both parked down there and ready to ride. We're looking to see a good show."
Like other industries, rodeo cowboys and cowgirls have been feeling the effects of higher fuel prices traveling around the country. Forristall says the Carson Rodeo is trying to do its part to continue to attract the best rodeo athletes.
"We've upped our prize money and added money a little bit to make it a little more appeasing and ease some of that strain for them," said Forristall. "We've got some more challenge riders this year. Each event, we'll pick one rider, roper or barrel-racer and we'll throw a little extra money at them. If they catch or if they ride, they'll get an extra little money to make it a little more worth their time."
For more information or ticket prices, visit carsoncommunityrodeo.com. You can hear the full interview with Forristall below.