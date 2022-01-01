(KMAland) -- One market analyst was disappointed at how the livestock markets played out during 2021. Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas, says he saw some disappointment in the pork sector while beef producers got rewarded during the second half of 2021.
“This shows and sheds light on how the market trades in the livestock, especially. It is more, I think, speculatively driven, more fund driven, and those funds tend to play one livestock contract against another. They'll buy cattle and sell hogs; they’ll buy hogs and buy beans in the pork and bean trade; I think this is something relatively new in the livestock industry. It's pretty easily explainable from an analytical standpoint for me because you can't store livestock and meat as well as you can the grains, and you have contracts in the feeder cattle and hogs that are balanced off against the cash index when those futures markets expire, and so, the basis, the premium, the futures, or the premium and the cash can be more readily traded, and I think speculators like that.”
He says the funds will likely continue picking winners and losers in the livestock markets during 2022. The beef markets received a big boost from overseas demand while the pork sector was busy cutting back on supply in 2021.
“So, the goal the second half of 2021 in beef was to encourage cattle ranchers to sell because the demand was going higher, and the recovery from COVID was much stronger than expected by the trade in general. The exact opposite or reverse was the case in hogs. The Chinese decided that they did not need as much pork from the rest of the world; they were going to rebuild their own hog herd; their demand for pork domestically was disappointing. Why? Because they had a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID, and so, they would lockdown and lock-down and lock-down. Well, that ended up hurting the overall consumption of pork, and it allowed the supply side domestically to catch up, and the hog herd to get rebuilt, and that was at the expense of the major exporters in the world like Brazil, Argentina, United States, and Canada. And so now as we go to 2022, we have done the job, in my opinion, in the hog sector of cutting the supplies.”
As of December 1, the All Hogs and Pigs report says numbers were 96 percent of where they were in December of 2020. That means the pork supply should be more able to match up with existing demand.
“I do think that the supply of pork is very well-balanced to meet demand heading into 2022. By the same token, though, we're already starting to see restaurant sales go down in terms of high prices affecting overall consumption. And the National Restaurant Association just came out with the July through November menu prices were up 2.4 percent. That offset increased sales plus 2.3 percent. So, in reality, if you adjusted for inflation, adjusted for those menu prices, we actually saw a 10th of a percent decline in sales, inflation-adjusted, and so, the best cure for high prices is high prices. We're seeing that in the beef sector as we close out 2021.”
Zuzolo talks about the 2022 beef trade.
“I see steady demand in 2022 unless we get into a trade battle with a major importer, and until we get to the second half of the calendar year when the physical number of slaughter market-ready animals starts to go down in Q3. But what we've seen in the cattle sector, and this is really important to the demand bull out there, and it's one of the reasons why I was successful in getting some hedges in place when we were running for four or five dollars higher a couple of weeks ago, it didn't match up that the demand was going to be able to outpace the supply because we were adding dress weights. We have not curbed the feed demand yet, and in just the last two weeks, dress weights in cattle have gone up six pounds. That's dressed weight, and so, we're now near where we were last year at this time with dress cattle weights as we close out 2021, even though we've got corn prices and corn supply-demand fundamentals much tighter than where we were a year ago today.”