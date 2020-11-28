(KMAland) -- The American Farm Bureau Virtual Annual Convention will be held January 10-13, 2021. AFBF Executive Vice President Dale Moore says, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the top priority is the safety of attendees.
“We had been anticipating that this was a possibility, and when the convention center in San Diego announced that they were going to be closed through the end of January, that pretty much made a decision for us. What it has given us is the opportunity to take a whole another approach to our annual meeting and to our convention.”
Moore says a virtual event allows attendees to take in all the convention has to offer.
“One of the reoccurring request for improvement if you will, come from our members who said there are so many workshops I wanted to attend, but they were occurring kind of at the same time, I really would like to be able to attend more workshops. They are going to be recorded, they are going to be featured in different ways. You will be able to tune in when it works for you. The same thing for our keynote speakers.”
The event will bring home American Farm Bureau Convention favorites including the Ag Innovation Challenge and the Farm Dog of the Year contest, among others. Moore says the theme, Stronger Together, highlights the industry’s hard work and dedication during the pandemic.
“We’re talking about the farming and ranching, we’re talking about advocating on behalf of agriculture, working with non-traditional partners, all of those kinds of new opportunities. And being able to share those highlights, some of the great things that our staff team, our state staff teams, our state leaders all across the country, not to mention our grassroots members are participating in.”
Registration is free and will open later this year. Find more information at fb.org/events.