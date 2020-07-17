(Washington, D.C.) -- Decision-time for Congress on the scope and contents of an expected final COVID-19 stimulus package is almost here, with both houses in session next week.
Some elements of the package, are starting to take shape…and could be made public early in the new week.
An extension of emergency unemployment benefits, or some mix of unemployment and new stimulus payments, is at the top of the list of possible inclusions.
Current $600 weekly benefits run out July 31 and no extension could halt any economic recovery, key for the president ahead of the November election.
House, Senate and White House negotiations are also focused on added state and local funding. And the Payroll Protection Program that gave billions to producers, is also on the table.
American Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Dale Moore says AFBF is seeking more aid, on top of up to $68-billion in requested Commodity Credit Corporation funding.
“The Secretary does have some limitations there, and that’s why we’re also supporting efforts to provide additional resources, just as Congress did in this last package, to provide some for CCC, and some direct Covid-19 authorities, to address some of the gaps in his authority, or in his CCC authority.”
Moore didn’t give a specific number, though the earlier CARES Act provided both CCC and direct funding for the Secretary’s $19-billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program or CFAP.
And crop, livestock, fiber and biofuel losses continue to mount. Moore acknowledges the need.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that farmers and ranchers have as much as we can afford to provide, we, being the taxpayers of this country, to help them get to the next season.”
But another package faces hurdles. Democrats want a multi-trillion-dollar package like the three-trillion Heroes Act the House passed earlier, that went nowhere in the GOP-controlled Senate.
Republicans remain concerned about the ballooning deficit, while the White House wants the focus on getting people back to work.
And Senate GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insists on COVID-19 liability protection for businesses, like packing plants, opposed by Democrats, but backed by Farm Bureau.
Finally, there’s the clock. Lawmakers will have just two-weeks starting Monday, before their long August break, to work out all their differences.