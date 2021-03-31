(KMAland) -- The American Farm Bureau Federation is lauding U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack’s recent action to release funds and expand eligibility for farmers hit hard by the devastating effects of COVID-19.
On March 24th, USDA announced plans to distribute more than $12 billion under a program called Pandemic Assistance for Producers, which includes aid that had been put on hold as well as funds newly allocated in the Consolidated Appropriations Act. The new effort puts at least $6 billion into new programs to reach a broader set of producers than earlier efforts, including small and minority, specialty crop and organic producers. American Farm Bureau’s Andrew Walmsley says another $6 billion will go out through the restarting of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
“Most farmers who have signed up previously for CFAP, will not need to reapply,” said Walmsley. “Congress was pretty proscriptive on those existing CFAP producers, allocating about 4-and-a-half billion dollars for our flat rate and price-trigger crops. We expect those dollars to start flowing sometime in April. There’s also a top-up of a little over a billion for cattle producers.”
Walmsley adds food supply chains and biofuels will benefit from the new Pandemic Assistance for Producers program.
“Biofuels, it’s such an important industry for rural America and demand-driver, particularly for our corn crop,” he said. “And so, them having to be shuttered on top of decreased demand, they’ve really taken a ‘hit’ and so, some of this assistance will probably not make them whole, but hopefully have them in a stronger position, that we can continue to have that market demand.”
AFBF also urges USDA to quickly accomplish the needed regulatory changes to deliver assistance to contract livestock and poultry growers who have yet to receive aid, despite specific authorization from Congress.
Sign-ups for the new program begin April 5th and will continue for 60 days.