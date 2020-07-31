(KMAland) -- The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture continues to update and expand its offering of free online resources for kids learning about agriculture.
According to American Farm Bureau Foundation executive director Daniel Meloy, the foundation is committed to offering fun, educational tools for children around the country. The programs help kids learn about agriculture and where their food comes from in the most engaging ways possible.
“We just came out with a printable, downloadable book,” Meloy said. “It’s free and it’s the fifth in our Little Ag Me series. These are books for kids in the third to fifth grade level. They are all about different aspects of agriculture, but one of the great things they do is introduce agriculture-related careers.”
Meloy says the newest book is called “The Prized Pumpkin.” The book introduces readers to Tori and Jade who work with an agronomist and beekeeper as they each strive to grow the most prized pumpkin in a friendly-turned-fierce competition.
“We introduce careers that kids might not consider to be ag-related,” Meloy said. “They are able to make that kind of connection and learn something new.”
Additionally, Meloy says parents can utilize myamericanfarm.org to provide Ag education opportunities to their children. The website has attracted more than a half million gamers and curious kids, according to AFBFA.
“It has 26 games on it,” Meloy said. “These are for kids pre-K through fifth grade. One of the great things about it is that while every game has an agricultural theme, the games also incorporate concepts that kids are learning in school like science, math, geography, health, and engineering. It really makes learning fun.”
Meloy says the My American Farm games are available on computers and mobile apps. For more information on the American Farm Bureau Foundation, visit agfoundation.org.