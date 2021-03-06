(Logan, UT) -- The National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow is a collegiate-level organization dedicated to developing the next generation of agricultural leaders.
Dr. Kelsey Hall is a professor at Utah State University and the Faculty Advisor for the Ag Communicators of Tomorrow. She said this organization is dedicated to helping those who’ll speak up for agriculture in the future.
“This is a student organization that helps them connect with scholarships, internships, mentoring, and professional development opportunities like the Agricultural Media Summit and the NAFB Conference. It focuses on students who are studying agricultural communications or who are interested in agricultural communications at universities. Our membership consists of about 23 chapters in universities across the country.”
The National Ag Communicators of Tomorrow was established in 1970. Chapters are located in many different states, ranging from California to Georgia, Minnesota down through Florida, and many other locations across the country.
Hall says the ACT works with organizations in different segments of agriculture.
“We try to collaborate with organizations like the National Association of Farm Broadcasters and the Livestock Publications Council, as well as the Association of Communication Excellence, the Agricultural Communicators Network, the American Horse Publication, and we work with the Society of Environmental Journalists. We try to make connections for these students so that they’re getting to go to conferences, and they’re being exposed to internships, awards, and scholarships with these organizations so that they can be seeing what’s available in the future for them.”
The ACT members learn a variety of skills through working with their partner organizations, which includes NAFB.
“At the Ag Media Summit, they will put together sessions for roundtables, they’ll do networking with our students, looking at their resumes and getting to know those interested in careers in agricultural communications, and particularly publications and breed associations that would be interested in hiring them. We also go a conference with the National Association of Farm Broadcasting, and we’ve had many students participate there. They’ve been able to do shadowing of farm broadcasters and attend the trade shows and see how other journalists are interviewing people at those trade booths, and some of the media relations and public relations professionals.”
Layne Mustian is the President of the Ag Communicators of Tomorrow and a student at Texas A & M University. She says the organization has benefitted her in many ways.
“Preparing me for post-graduate plans or going into the workforce. It’s really allowed me to apply my skills and put my life’s work out in front of industry professionals to see what they think about it, or to get some feedback to see what I can improve on, or maybe finding those things I like better than others.”
Interested students who don’t have a chapter at their colleges are welcome to sign up for an individual membership. More information on the National Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow is available at www.nactnow.org.