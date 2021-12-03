(KMAland) -- At least one observer of crop markets says 2022 could bring higher prices for corn and soybean producers.
Dr. William Tierney Jr. is chief economist for AgResource Company -- a market research company based in Chicago. Tierney says right now, all signs are pointing to higher numbers on the board for most crop markets in 2022.
"Our overall view is that crop markets are likely to move higher over the next several months," said Tierney. "They could move sharply higher, depending on weather and political developments."
Tierney says one factor that could contribute to a bump in prices -- especially for corn -- is continued strong exports. When it comes to China and Mexico -- the top two foreign purchasers of U.S. corn -- Tierney expects strong demand, even if levels dip a little bit.
"We're optimistic that U.S. corn exports will be as large as USDA is projecting, perhaps a bit larger," said Tierney. "We're also concerned about the impact of La Nina on the Argentine corn crop. Argentina is expected to be the second or third largest exporter of corn this year. Should La Nina cause a drought over the next 45-60 days, we think that's going to give the market a big boost."
On the soybean front, Tierney says producers should be keeping an eye on developments surrounding renewable diesel. Renewable diesel differs from the more common biodiesel in that it is made from 100% vegetable or soybean oil, while biodiesel contains a blend with petroleum-based products. Tierney says as the demand for renewable diesel increases, so does the demand for soybeans.
"Over the next two or three years, we're going to see a dramatic increase in consumption of soybean and soybean oil to produce renewable diesel," said Tierney. "We think that's going to trigger a battle for acres between soybeans and corn, much like the battle for acres that we saw after the introduction of the corn ethanol mandates in 2005 and 2007. We think we're going to see a repeat of that scramble for acres, battle for acres sometime over the next two-to-three years."
When looking ahead to next year, Tierney says it's looking like more and more soybeans could be planted in the spring.
"Increasingly, I am seeing farm management economists recommending that farmers consider planting more soybeans at the expense of corn," said Tierney. "Increasingly, we are seeing more analysts lowering their corn acreage estimates and raising their soybean acreage estimates."
For more information on market conditions and outlooks for 2022, visit AgResource.com. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Tierney below.