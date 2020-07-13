(KMAland) -- After a wet year in 2019, the 2020 growing season got off to a much better start in May and June. As the calendar moves further into July, there are some dry spots in farm country.
Ryan Martin is an Agricultural Meteorologist from Warsaw, Indiana. He says the dry spots are scattered across rural America.
“It’s been hot and dry in Iowa for a good chunk of this week. Other parts of the eastern Corn Belt, including Indiana and Ohio, have been dry for a while. There have been some popup thunderstorms, but anytime you get these heat-based thunderstorms, your coverage will only be about 30 to 40 percent, so, in those instances, if you got it, great. But you look at it not changing the pattern very much.”
There are some wet spots in farm country, but overall, he thinks most of rural America isn’t complaining about too much water.
“I wouldn’t call them wet. I did get reports of a few areas in Indiana, and when I say a few, I’m talking highly-isolated areas, got six inches of rain. Sure, if you’re in that narrow area that got that, you’re probably saying it’s a little too wet.”
Martin says the growing season got off to a good start this year.
“May and June were decent, you know, that’s why the crop got off to a good start in the ground on or slightly ahead of schedule in many areas, and that’s why we saw a good start to the growing season for corn, which got the heat units it needed and it’s tasseling and getting ready for pollination. Now, as July turns all hot and dry, that’s not the best timing in the world, but that May-June start to the growing season was pretty good. July is just changing the plans a little bit.”
Looking through the rest of July and into August, Martin says there is more hot weather on the way.
“We had a concern that July was going to be above normal on temperatures and below normal on precipitation. The precipitation was more in flux and we thought maybe we could pick up enough moisture to not be problematic, but we knew the heat was going to be high, so even though July and August are your two warmest months out of the summer, July was on track to be above normal anyway. So, you’re going to ask me what’s August looking like? At this point, I don’t know. It depends on how entrenched the pattern is.”