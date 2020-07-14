(Harlan) -- Many 4H and FFA members in Shelby County will be busy over the course of the week.
The Shelby County Fair in Harlan kicked off on Sunday, but static exhibits begin Tuesday to highlight activities that will go on until the livestock auction Monday.
Like many fairs, Shelby County has been forced to adapt to COVID-19. Events such as the static exhibits, which will not be judged face-to-face, but rather via conference.
Mary Taggs is the County Director for the Shelby County Extension. She says many factors went into the decision-making in regards to the fair.
"Our first and foremost concern was the health and safety of our exhibitors, family, staff and volunteers," Taggs said. "We just don't know what the next day is going to bring. We are doing all of our shows and opportunities for our 4H and FFA members to exhibit with some modifications."
Events still on tap for the Shelby County Fair include cake decorating, poultry, cattle, swine shows as well as pie and muffin baking.
The Shelby County Fair is located in the northeast corner of Harlan. The complete schedule for the fair can be found below.