Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening, then remaining overcast and windy overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.