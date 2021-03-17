(KMAland) -- The Brazilian soybean harvest continues to advance despite rain across most parts of the country.
In this week’s South American weather and crop update on the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says rain showers have continued over the last week in Brazil, while some moisture has also made its way into parts of Argentina.
“What we’ve seen in Brazil has been more of the same,” McBride said. “We have seen quite a bit of rain in the northern portion of Brazil and now we’re starting to get some in the southern part which was getting pretty dry. Northern Brazil saw a little bit of a backoff on the higher end totals, so they were able to get a little more of their harvest done last week. In Argentina, we’ve actually seen some more rains come through and they will continue to have some storms come through to give us a little bit of an idea if it fixes or stabilizes their crop.”
Brazil’s AgRural reported the country’s soybean harvest had reached 46 percent as of March 11th, below the average pace and behind last year’s 59 percent over the same period. McBride notes the 46 percent is an improvement compared with Brazil’s 35 percent pace for the week ending March 4th.
“The total for the country of Brazil’s soy harvest would normally be about 55 percent,” McBride said. “We’re sitting at about 46 percent. We’ve bridged that gap a little bit from 15 percent to 9 percent. They are still obviously behind and there is still quite a bit of rain in the forecast down there. As it’s been a little bit spotty, that means some other areas have been able to get in there and get some of their harvest work done.”
AgRural also reported 75 percent of the second corn crop – or safrinha crop – had been planted during the now ended ideal window. McBride’s full weekly update can be heard in the audio player below.