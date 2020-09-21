(Council Bluffs) -- The new 4-H year is upon us and 4-Hers all around the nation are getting set for National 4-H week.
With 4-H following the school calendar the month of September marks the start of a new year. Enrollment will begin in the state of Iowa beginning on October first due to Iowa State Extension upgrading their online system.
“We hope that soon after October 1st people will go online and register and get involved with the club. That way to be with us throughout the entire 4-H year,” West Pottawattamie County 4-H County Youth Coordinator Jennifer Vincent said.
Now with the end of a 4-H year many 4-Hers will take the time to reflect on what they accomplished through their record books.
“I think it’s very important because it teaches the record keeping aspect in itself so that when they go to do things like a job application or a scholarship application they have all those experiences documented so it’s easy to pull up and put into writing,” Vincent said.
4-Hers around the nation are also ready to celebrate. For the week of October 4-10 it will be national 4-H week. In West Pottawattamie County the 4-Hers usually will attend an enrollment kickoff but with COVID they are unable to do so. Vincent spoke on the plans for this year.
“We’re going to plan to do a virtual scavenger hunt. The kids will jump on zoom and will go to find some things around their house, and of course we’ve got to do it for some cool 4-H prizes,” Vincent said.
To find the full interview with Jennifer Vincent click below.