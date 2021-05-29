(KMAland) -- AgriSafe, a national non-profit organization, recently launched the AgriStress Response Network. Dr. Tara Haskins of AgriSafe says this new effort started as part of the Southern Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network in 2019.
“It was expressed from the very beginning that we did not want to lose our connections within this group of professionals. We are passionate about serving the population of farmers and ranchers and their families and those communities that surround that type of work. And so, we decided we wanted to go on a national level. We are now expanding our network, and we are inviting others to come in with us, with the hope that we can share programs, resources, strategies, knowledge and expertise, not just among ourselves, but also to get that information out to the people that need it.”
Mental health in agriculture is becoming more of an open topic, and Haskins says it’s a needed focus.
“I think now that things have a bit of a spotlight on them, we're going to look to see what are some of our solutions. And they're getting there, but there are certain factors and agricultural producers that can be some barriers to getting help, like the sheer schedule that they have to keep in order to get their crops and working from dawn till dusk, sleep deprivation, not being able to get away from the production in order to see a healthcare provider. And so, what are some solutions that we can bring forward and what are some resources we can provide them so they never have to get to that point, that's what this network is going to really be about.”
Learn more about the effort by visiting the AgriSafe website, agrisafe.org.