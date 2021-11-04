(Pacific Junction) -- A local implement dealer has announced a joint venture with a Kansas-based dealer.
Officials with AgriVision Equipment Group -- based in Pacific Junction -- have announced a partnership with Hutchinson, Kansas-based PrairieLand Partners. Under the agreement, both companies will continue to operate under their current brands and customers will continue to work with the same people at their local dealerships.
“We appreciate that relationships between our customers and their local employees are important, and we want to assure all our customers that day-to-day interactions with their current stores will remain very much the same,” said AgriVision Equipment CEO Jeremy Ostrander. “This joint venture is designed to deliver the same great experience plus more opportunities for success both for our customers and employees.”
Ostrander will serve as CEO of the joint venture, working closely with PrairieLand CEO Darrell Pankratz. Additionally, both companies have named general managers to serve in the companies' respective geographies. Steve Mead will lead the AgriVision Equipment side, while Steve Kaufman will manage PrairieLand.
The two companies say the partnership will expand their ability to provide timely solutions to customers with a wider availability of personnel. AgriVision Equipment Group currently operates 16 locations in Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and South Dakota. PrairieLand has 15 locations throughout central and southeastern Kansas.