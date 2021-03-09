(Ames) -- Haber Technologies of Ames was named a winner of the 2021 Davidson Prize at this year’s special virtual edition of Commodity Classic.
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) presented the fourth-annual Davidson Prize to the top three innovative products, selected from the AE50 honorees on March 2. Curt Blades, senior vice president of Agriculture for AEM, says Haber Technologies was named a Davidson Award winner for its DRI-Stack grain drying and aeration system.
“DRI-Stack technology is a pretty amazing bit of innovation,” Blades said. “I love innovations that are simple and beautiful. The simple and beautiful idea of air flow through a grain bin to increase the efficiency of drying is pretty remarkable. As we look at our society where agriculture has a lot of arrows pointing as us, innovation that points to things more efficient and producing more with less are the winners. All three of these technologies represent a great leap forward toward this end that we’re trying to feed a hungry population.”
The Davidson Prize was designed to celebrate breakthrough innovations in areas of agricultural, food and biological systems engineering. It’s named after J.B. Davidson, the father of modern agricultural engineering.
The two other winning entries included Purdue University for the LeafSpec portable hyperspectral corn leaf imager, and AGCO Corporation of Duluth, Georgia for its 9350 DynaFlex Draper Header with AutoDock.
All three winners were selected from the AE50 honorees, announced at the Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February.