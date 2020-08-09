(KMAland) -- For more than 80 years, Social Security has been an important source of income in retirement for most Americans.
Social Security is extremely important to rural America as many folks don’t have access to pension plans and 401ks, and much of a farmer’s assets may be tied up in land and machinery, not cash. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, getting information about Social Security is challenging.
AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl says AARP has many resources available to help.
“We have an entire section on our website called the Social Security Resource Center. This helps answer many of the frequently asked question rural residents may have about Social Security. Additionally, there’s a page dedicated to Social Security benefits and coronavirus, including details on the payments authorized under the CARES Act for social security recipients.”
Because of the pandemic, Social Security offices are closed to in-person visits. However, Voskuhl says there are many ways to reach your office.
“Start online, you can create a My Social Security account at SSA.gov. But be sure to verify you are on the correct website. With an account, you can apply for Social Security benefits, check the status of applications, and in most cases, replace your Social Security card. Additionally, you can call your local office, or the national toll-free number, 1-800-772-1213, for information.”
Find social security resources online at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.