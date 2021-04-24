(KMAland) -- Getting quality labor to work on the farm can be a chore, but a smartphone app can help farmers and ranchers find the best candidates. AgButler connects farmers and ranchers with laborers in rural communities, alleviating issues farmers and rancher face when trying to find high-quality, experienced labor. Ag Butler Founder and CEO Kevin Johansen, a farmer himself from Missouri, says the idea was developed to fill the agriculture labor gap.
“We started looking at developing AgButler when we came back in a managerial role on my wife's family's operation. It really all started in a cab of a tractor, listening to podcasts and kind of started connecting the dots, especially with my background, being a freelance worker in the cattle industry on seedstock sales sales and cattle shows, and we always see a growing disconnect on the labor gap that we have in rural communities.”
The app launched last fall and connects farmers and ranchers with farm workers.
“It's based off of star ratings, experience and location to the farmer and rancher. There's features for both the employer and labor, laborers can search for jobs by industry or specification, or they can do a general search with the map function that shows them where jobs are located and how many jobs are located in certain areas across country. It allows people to be an employer if they need to hire someone, but also put on labor hat and go pick up some additional income.”
Farmers and ranchers can access AgButler through the iPhone App Store, Google Play or through the AgButler website. Johansen says the goal is to help farmers and ranchers source quality, experienced labor, easily.
“We typically scroll through our contacts in our phone or word of mouth in your local community, but being able to see a profile that shows the individual's strengths, and experience in the past really validates that labor. And so, producers and feel more comfortable and extending that job offer to those individuals.”
Johansen says the app platform was built by farmers and ranchers for farmers and ranchers.
“All of us involved have a direct or current connection in agriculture, three of us are actively farmers and ranchers ourselves, we have a great connection with ag communications, brain strategy through the ag manufacturers and suppliers, as well as grassroots organizations.”
He adds they are working to expand the reach of AgButler to help all of rural America.
“We really want to make it not only just on demand labor app, but we want to make it a marketplace for farmers and ranchers can come to and get all the necessary information and details they need to make their operations more efficient and more productive. And then as we expand out through 2021, ee really want to focus on involving all of agriculture and not just mainstream agriculture. And we really don't want to just focus on agriculture, but we really want to focus on the rural community so we hope to expand this marketplace to really facilitate as a tool to help revitalize really economic development and rule opportunities.”
Learn more about AgButler online at agbutlerapp.org.