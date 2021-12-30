(KMAland) — Applications are now being accepted for a CARES Act program to assist hog producers who were impacted by low market prices at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now through February 25th, USDA is accepting applications for the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program, which was created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress. Katie Kramer is an Agricultural Program Specialist with the Iowa State Farm Service Agency Office. She says the program provides $54 per head in assistance for producers who sold hogs to packers during a certain time period.
"This is going to provide assistance to producers that sold hogs through a negotiated sale, spot sale, cash sale -- it's referred to in a number of ways," said Kramer. "This covers the time period of April 16, 2020 through September 1, 2020, which is the period where these producers who sold in this fashion saw the greatest reduction in market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Kramer says producers applying will be required to submit documentation that shows their hog sales qualify under the program.
"A negotiated sale is going to be a sale by a producer of hogs directly to a packer in which the base price for the hog was determined by the seller-buyer interaction and agreement on delivery day," said Kramer. "Those hogs must be delivered to the packer no more than 14 days after the date in which the hogs are committed to the packer."
While other pandemic-related assistance to farmers in the hog industry has used a flat rate model, FSA is using the SMHPP to target producers who were severely impacted by lower market prices. Kramer says those wishing to apply for the program can do so at their local FSA county office.
"Producers are going to want to contact their local county offices to apply for this assistance," said Kramer. "With that, we are gathering additional details from our national offices to provide to those county offices. There's a few questions that we are still working on getting final answers to and hope to have those by the first of the year, in order for the county offices to start approving those applications."
The program currently has $50 million in funding and producers are capped at receiving reimbursement for up to 10,000 hogs. For more information on the program, visit farmers.gov/smhpp.