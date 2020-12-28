(KMAland) -- To strengthen the future of agriculture, America’s Farmers Grow AG Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund, works with farmers to award scholarships to students pursuing careers in any agriculture-related field of study.
Erin Glarner, Grow Ag Leaders Program Manager, says the program was developed in 2015 to help encourage rural students to pursue careers in agriculture.
“The agriculture industry is growing, and the industry needs skilled workers for the future. Through the Bayer Fund, we’ve awarded more than $59 million to rural communities since 2010, and the Grow Ag Leaders program alone has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to over 2,000 students across the U.S.”
Glarner encourages students enrolled or planning to enroll in trade schools, community colleges, and four-year universities to apply for the $1,500 scholarships.
“This year we will be giving away more than 350 scholarships totaling more than $500,000. The program is open now until January 14. It’s available to students pursuing degrees in ag related fields, they just need to have a GPA higher than 2.5 or higher to qualify. Each applicant also needs to receive an endorsement from two local farmers. It’s open to both FFA members, and non-FFA members.”
To apply, Glarner says students should head online to Americasfarmers.com.
“Students can learn more about the program by going to our website, Americasfarmers.com. There they will find a complete set of rules as well as a link to the FFA website to apply. The deadline to apply is January 14, and farmer endorsements must be submitted by January 21.”