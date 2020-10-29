(KMAland) -- The public is invited to attend one of two virtual meetings next week over the management of the Missouri River and mainstem reservoir system.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division is hosting the meetings, which are traditionally held each spring and fall to provide an update on the current year and planned operation for the next runoff season. John Remus is chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division. He says 2020 has been a very different year for managing the river compared to 2019, which saw devastating flooding throughout the region.
"2020 has been an unusual year," said Remus. "We began the year with wetter-than-average conditions in the basin and early forecasts indicated another high runoff year. However, as many of you know, the basin dried up and dried up quickly. We have transitioned from evacuating excess floodwater, to managing the system to meet flow targets."
Currently, flows from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota are hovering around 30,000 cubic feet per second. Remus says that number will drop in early December, which is when the navigation season ends on the river. He says lower flows are expected this winter to maintain water levels north of the dam due to drought conditions.
"It may be more than that if we have water that we have to get rid of," said Remus. "I would say it's probably likely to be 17,000 (cfs). We're indicating that we will start next year about 800,000 acre-feet -- give or take -- into the multipurpose carryover pool. That is what the system is designed to do. If we get a dry year or multiple dry years, we use that carryover multiple purpose pool to support the downstream flow target."
The public meetings will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m and 6 p.m. Login information for the meetings is available from the Corps' Northwestern Division website. Participants can submit questions prior to the meeting at the website or ask questions during the meeting. A recording of the meeting will also be available for future viewing.