(Rock Port) -- The 2022 Atchison County Fair is underway in Rock Port!
Activities began Wednesday morning with the viewing of home arts and horticultural exhibits along with a rabbit show.
Wednesday afternoon and evening's festivities include a poultry show, an open food stand for dinner, and weigh in and registrations for the swine show.
Other activities planned throughout the week include swine, goat and sheep, and cattle shows, a parade, mutton bustin', and much more.
Check out video interviews with area 4-H and FFA students and a complete schedule below.