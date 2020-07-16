(Audubon) -- Like many fairs across KMAland, the Audubon County Fair is underway.
The fair officially began Wednesday and will conclude Sunday.
The Audubon County Fair is one of many throughout the state that opted to cancel all non-4H or FFA events.
Program Coordinator Ann Carter says Audubon County officials tried diligently to keep things somewhat normal.
"We wanted to keep the youth, their health and safety at the front of our decisions," she said. "We are going to host our livestock shows as close to normal as possible."
Carter says these decisions were not taken lightly.
"Thankfully we had several committees at the state 4H level that came up with alternatives," Carter said. "We were able to pick and choose what worked for us, our size, our numbers and current case count, which thankfully has been relatively low throughout the process."
Carter adds that local and state guidelines were also taken into consideration.
Shows presented at the Audubon County Fair include goat, sheep, poultry, horse, rabbit, swine and beef shows. The complete schedule of events can be found below.
