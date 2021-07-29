(Des Moines) -- Iowa farmers could soon be eligible for disaster relief payments for crops destroyed by the 2020 derecho and by ongoing drought.
Earlier this week, the House Agriculture Committee voted to advance a bill that would reauthorize the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus. The program -- known as WHIP+ -- covers agricultural losses as a result of natural disasters. Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne -- a member of the House Ag Committee -- voted in favor of the bill that would authorize up to $8.5 billion to cover losses in the last two years.
"This will provide the relief that those producers who suffered last year absolutely need," said Axne. "The derecho, which would not have been covered if we didn't expand the program, we were able to get in here. It was my top priority to make sure that we got that for Iowans. This will make a world of difference. We estimate that about 850,000 acres of crops were unable to be harvested in Iowa due to the derecho. That's why it was so important to get WHIP+ and to make sure that it included the losses suffered from the derecho."
Earlier this year, Axne voted against her own party to expand the eligibilty of disaster relief programs to include the derecho that swept through much of the state last year.
"Unfortunately, I think too often this country overlooks the Midwest when we have disasters," said Axne. "If something big happens down in Texas or Louisiana or California, we see national television. But in Iowa, we really step up for ourselves. So, there's some pointing out what this was. Quite honestly, I joked around a little bit -- I remember looking up derecho for the first time. As an Iowan, we know every darn storm possible and that was brand new to us."
In addition to include farmers affected by the derecho, the bill would expand eligibility to include losses incurred due to drought. Under the proposal, relief payments would be triggered in counties with at least a D2 drought of at least eight weeks -- which would include 22 Iowa counties currently.
"Previously, the trigger was what they called a D3 designation," said Axne. "Now, we have a D2 drought conditions designation. What that means is that it just gives us more opportunity to get the support that we need. Getting this in there to expand that drought trigger for counties was another really big piece of this and having us have a lower threshold to go through was important to us."
Estimates place damage from last year's derecho at $7.5 billion. Axne was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Thursday. You can hear her full interview below.