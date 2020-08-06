(Washington, D.C.) -- Debate over who should receive relief funds from any upcoming federal coronavirus aid package continues.
During a virtual forum with the Iowa Farmers Union on Wednesday, Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was asked whether fossil fuel companies should be eligible for pandemic relief funds.
“Listen, my personal belief is no,” Axne said. “Our fossil fuel companies have been getting handed a silver platter for years, and in particular with this administration. You know right now, this administration is issuing those renewable fuel standard waivers at the expense of hardworking Iowa farmers to put more money in the pockets of rich oil shareholders.”
Axne’s stance on relief for fossil fuel companies echoes recent comments made by Senator Joni Ernst. During a June 30th IFU forum, Ernst was also asked if she feels fossil fuel companies should be granted COVID-19 relief funds.
“I’d rather they weren’t,” Ernst said. “We could see additional support for our ethanol producers and I think that is really important. That’s one thing we continue to push both through our work in a potential fourth package, but then also we have approached USDA about that as well – making sure that those supports are going to those tied into agriculture. That would be for our clean energy sector whether that’s biofuels, biodiesel, advanced biofuels, ethanol and so forth.”
Axne added that fossil fuel companies should be able to support themselves without federal aid.
“We see businesses in the oil industry that pay little to no taxes and also pollute our environment,” Axne said. “These are large companies no matter how you slice it. They’ve got ample opportunity. They should be figuring out how they can make their way through this with all of the tax incentives and support that they’ve already received from the federal government.”
Iowa Farmers Union President Aaron Lehman said farmers are facing extremely difficult challenges and that IFU was excited to give its members the chance to ask Axne about the tough issues faced by family-scale farmers and rural Iowans.