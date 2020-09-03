(Atlantic) -- U.S. Representative Cindy Axne made a swing through the third congressional district on Tuesday. Among her stops was a visit to a local dairy farm in Cass County.
Axne met with the Cunningham family, who manages Milk Unlimited near Atlantic. Milk Unlimited is a 3,600 cow-capacity dairy farm that was established in 1998. Managing partners, Kelly and Christy Cunningham, have been a part of the operation since 2000.
“It’s important to stay in touch with the people who are producing our food in this country as we go through one of the most difficult times that we’re facing with Covid,” Axne said. “I want to make sure I’m answering any questions they have and finding out if there are any other problems that we need to be addressing in policy. Coming out and visiting with Kelly and Christy and Midwest Dairy was very informative, and it helped me understand what I need to continue to push for out in Washington.”
Midwest Dairy, as Axne referenced, is a non-profit organization financed and directed by dairy farmers in 10 states. Axne says she had several important takeaways from the sit-down conversation.
“When Covid first hit, unfortunately, Milk Unlimited had to try and adapt quickly,” she said. “They were pouring out milk, they weren’t getting the money they needed, and they have had to really amp up more and go towards different products.”
“What I’m seeing here,” Axne continued, “is that people can find their way through a better outcome with Covid and can continue to find new market opportunities, but it can’t be done on a dime. It requires us to think more thoroughly about this in the future when it comes to processing and packaging to ensure our producers – no matter if they are dairy, beef, soy, corn, or whatever – that they are able to get their products to market, even if some of their end users are not in a position to purchase them at this time.”
To learn more about Milk Unlimited’s operation and story, call (712) 769-2697.