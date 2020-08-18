(Washington, D.C.) -- President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration for Iowa to assist in the recovery and cleanup from the August 10th derecho storm event.
Governor Kim Reynolds requested $3.99 billion in federal aid on Sunday, which was approved by President Trump in less than 24 hours. The breakdown of the governor’s request included $3.77 billion for agricultural losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for damaged homes, and $45 million for public assistance.
Iowa’s congressional leadership had also sent a letter to the president Sunday night urging him to quickly approve the governor’s request. Those signing off on that letter included Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Representatives Cindy Axne (IA-03), Abby Finkenauer (IA-01), Steve King (IA-04), and Dave Loebsack (IA-02).
Axne spoke with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network on Monday afternoon. She lauded the president’s quick response to approving the federal disaster declaration for Iowa.
“I’m grateful we are going to be able to get that,” Axne said. “To often I think the Midwest is overlooked when it comes to the issues we’re facing for natural disasters and boy do we need the help, especially right now as state and local funding really is suffering as a result of COVID. The revenues aren’t coming in. Our municipalities are already digging into their limited coffers to be able to address the disaster issues that we’re facing. We need that help and we need it quickly, so I’m glad (the president) signed off on it.”
Governor Reynolds on Friday spoke about the aftermath of the derecho during a press conference in Cedar Rapids.
“Iowan’s have endured the unimaginable over the last five months,” Reynolds said. “A worldwide pandemic that continues to change almost every aspect of how we live, work, and interact with each other. On Monday, a massive weather event swept across the state like nothing we’ve ever seen in recent history. Most of us had not even heard of a derecho before then, but now, we know it all too well.”
Released printed statements from other members of Iowa’s congressional delegation in response to President Trump’s approval of the federal disaster declaration can be found below.
Senator Joni Ernst: “The derecho that hit our state has devastated Iowans and our communities-taking lives and causing significant damage to both public infrastructure and private property and leaving many without power. I’ve seen the devastation firsthand, and will continue to do so this week,” said Senator Ernst. “It’s clear Iowa needs assistance from the federal government. That’s why I’m grateful to Governor Reynolds and her team for pulling together damage assessment within days and submitting the request for a presidential major disaster declaration, and the president working swiftly to approve it.”
Senator Chuck Grassley: “I’ve seen firsthand the heartbreaking damage to farms, businesses, homes and infrastructure across Iowa. I’ve also seen neighbor helping neighbor and believe we will get through this together. I’m working with Governor Reynolds, Senator Ernst and the rest of the Iowa delegation to make sure Iowa gets all the help it needs. I support Governor Reynolds’ major disaster declaration request and commend President Trump’s swift approval of this much-needed federal assistance,” said Senator Grassley.
Rep. Abby Finkenauer: “While I am appreciative of the President’s quick action in approving public assistance for Iowa communities to cleanup and rebuild, I’m deeply disappointed he has not granted the State of Iowa’s full request for individual assistance, including assistance to individuals and homeowners, in response to the derecho storm that devastated Cedar Rapids and communities across eastern Iowa. We must ensure no Iowan is left behind by this tragedy. I ask the president to rectify his omission immediately. I will continue fighting for a fast and comprehensive review of the impacts of this storm on Iowa families and businesses - and all necessary and appropriate federal relief for families as well as local governments.”
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also reacted to President Trump’s action on Twitter: “President Donald Trump’s swift action on declaration of emergency in Iowa is a step towards recovery,” said Naig. “Iowans rural & urban are hurting and having the full force of the US government behind their recovery is vital.”
According to published reports, President Trump plans to visit Cedar Rapids on Tuesday to survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials.