(KMAland) -- The Bayer Carbon Program was launched in the summer of 2020, and now the company has announced new enhancements to the program.
Bayer’s Carbon Program provides new opportunities for U.S. growers to participate for the 2021-22 program season. Highlights include a significant geographic expansion, nearly doubling the number of states where growers are eligible to participate. For the first time, growers who have previously adopted some climate-smart farming practices also may be able to enroll those acres in the program.
The Bayer Carbon Program takes a farmer-centric approach by offering growers simplicity, certainty and flexibility. By paying U.S. farmers for implementing climate-smart farming methods such as strip- or no-till and cover crops, which help sequester carbon in the soil, farmers receive guaranteed payments and are rewarded for how they produce, not just what they produce.
Lisa Streck is Bayer’s Carbon Business Model Grower Program Lead.
“Our goal is to really provide another revenue opportunity for farmers and connect them with the developing carbon markets,” Streck said. “Here at Bayer, we believe that farmers should be rewarded not only for how much they produce, but how they produce it.”
The streamlined approach has become a hallmark of Bayer’s program. It offers certainty and pays growers for the verified practices farmers adopt on each enrolled acre, without growers having to decipher the amount of carbon they generate.
In addition to generating additional revenue, Streck says participating in initiatives like the Bayer Carbon Program and implementing climate-smart farming practices may provide farmers with important benefits such as the potential for improved soil health that can result in increased yields and profitability of farmers’ operations.
“We’ve seen from some of the studies that we’ve done that not only by implementing these practices does it sequester carbon, but also improves soil health,” Streck said. “It’s good for farmers and their land, and it’s good for the environment.”
Enhancements for the 2021-2022 program season include eligibility for growers who have adopted strip- or no-till or cover crops on fields on or after January 1, 2012.
In addition to the nine states that were part of the program’s first year, new states where growers are now eligible to participate include: Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Maryland and Delaware.
For a complete list of eligible geographies, to learn more or enroll in the 2021 Bayer Carbon Program, visit www.BayerCarbon.com.