(KMAland) -- The internet can be a great place to do business and make connections that wouldn’t otherwise be possible in rural America. However, the anonymity on the internet can also make it tough to know who you’re doing business with. Kaitlynn Glover is executive director of the Public Lands Council. Late in April, the PLC received multiple unconfirmed reports of hay scams directly targeting the agriculture community.
“Specifically with this hay situation that we’ve seen this year, we’ve seen it in the past years, but there are new technologies that emerge and allow people who want to do bad things to do them more efficiently. We’ve seen a few folks who have either bought hay, and it’s never been delivered, or they’ve sold hay and have had a fraudulent payment. There have been a couple of those situations over the last few years, and all of them have been prosecuted and gone through the legal process. But it is rather unfortunate because some of these producers not only rely on the hay if they’re buying it but also with farming and ranching cash flows, it’s inconvenient and dangerous for the business to be out that much money or that much physical asset with the hay.”
There are things farmers and ranchers can do to protect themselves while buying and selling hay.
“We encourage folks to work through verified systems. In the west, ranchers can work with the Bureau of Land Management and other land management agencies who have some of those verified buyer programs through USDA and other state agencies. That way, you’re able to verify that someone has purchased hay from this person before or this person has purchased hay before, we know they’re a real person, we know they have real forage needs, and so it’s more likely to be a positive transaction.”
She says vital to take a little extra time to protect yourself.
“My advice to producers is always if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. And so, checking with state associations, checking with folks you may know in the area where this person claims to be or working with these agencies are really important steps to take to make sure that producers aren’t going to be in an uncomfortable or dangerous position with a scam like this.”
Glover says financial losses can and will pile up quickly if producers don’t protect themselves.
“They absolutely can. One of the producers that we heard about over the last few years was out, for a time, more than 80,000 dollars. Other folks who are depending on hay deliveries, especially in situations with the drought conditions as bad as they are, it is the financial component of 80,000, 100,000, or 120,000 dollars in hay purchases, but also the ability to feed your cattle or sheep or your horses and have that buffer to make sure they’re going to have the feed that they need. That’s important for daily operations. It can pile up, and it can pile up in a hurry.”
Again, that’s Kaitlynn Glover of the Public Lands Council.