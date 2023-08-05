(KMAland) -- The U.S. cattle herd has gone through significant downsizing in the last few years.
Dr. Scott Brown is an Associate Extension Professor of Markets and Policy at the University of Missouri. He talks about a couple of key indicators that will show the herd expanding again.
“Number one, watch that quarterly cattle on feed number. We get the percentage of heifers on feed once a quarter. We need that to get down below 35 percent. That’s a sure sign we’re holding heifers. And then, second, although we’re down in beef cow slaughter, year-to-date, this year relative to last, it’s a little more than ten percent as I recall that number. 2022 was high because of the drought in places like Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, et cetera. So, we need cow slaughter to get lower before we’ll say we’re holding back cows. To me, those are the two early indicators.”
Brown says the smaller herd size will likely stick around into next year.
“I currently expect January 1 of 2024 beef cow inventory will still be lower. And I’ll say, don’t forget when we start holding back to try to build the herd, that will create a bigger hole in production in the short term. Those heifers being held back to build the herd won’t be beef, so that hole has to happen as well. Again, I think it’s tough to know the exact turn here at this point, but I tell folks all the time don’t think this cycle is going to be exactly like what we went through in 2014. Sometimes I remind us that back in 2014-2015, we were coming off of very high corn prices because of the drought of 2012, but corn prices were back below $4 a bushel. I hope we don’t see corn below $4 a bushel for corn producers anytime soon. It’s just different right now.”
Again, Scott Brown of the University of Missouri.