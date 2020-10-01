(Beebeetown) -- A winner has been declared for the 2020 Best Burger Contest in Iowa.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association recently announced that The Twisted Tail Steakhouse and Saloon in Beebeetown – southeast of Missouri Valley – can add “Iowa’s Best Burger” to its list of awards. Kylie Peterson is director of marketing and communications with Iowa Beef Industry Council. She says Twisted Tail was already well known for its ribs, which won first prize in the 2013 Iowa State Fair Farm Bureau Cookoff.
“They have a great burger that is lightly seasoned, it’s all about the beef,” Peterson said. “They have a 100 percent real beef burger there. There’s a lot of great options. I personally tried their mushroom swiss burger which was amazing. It’s a great atmosphere there in the little town of Beebeetown. It’s an atmosphere filled with a very welcoming family, the Spencer family. It’s a family run business since 2011. Ed and Ruth, the parents, run and manage this with their two children, Luke and Hannah. It’s just an awesome place to go and visit.”
During the COVID shutdown the restaurant operated on a takeout only basis from March 18th to May 13th, however, they are now open again for dine in and takeout. All tables are at least six feet apart, and the former reception and party rooms now hold tables to allow for more social distancing between customers.
“Restaurants are super important to the beef industry, serving up those great tasting beef meals that consumers love,” Peterson said. “In a time like this, when a lot of restaurants are struggling right now, we highly encourage people to go out to their local burger joint and to the top 10 best burger winners, especially the Twisted Tail, and try some great beef.”
This is the 11th year for the annual Best Burger contest sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council, through the Iowa State Beef Checkoff Program, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.