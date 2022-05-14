(KMAland) -- President Joe Biden announced measures to help farmers feed the world, given the Russia/Ukraine war’s impact on the global food supply chain.
“The real reason I'm here is to thank American farmers, thank farmers, you feed America, you get us through, you got us through a pandemic, and you're literally the backbone of our country, it's not hyperbole, but you're also feed the world. And we're seeing with Putin's war in Ukraine, you're like the backbone of freedom.”
The Biden administration Wednesday announced it would significantly increase the amount of counties eligible for double cropping insurance, a move to increase U.S. production of crops. The administration also doubled funding previously set aside for increasing domestic fertilizer production, to $500 million.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack explains.
“Reduce the risk of double cropping, which will increase supplies and that obviously will help to lower costs and also provide more supply for global food security needs. And doubling the challenge and doubling the resources available to develop our own domestically produced fertilizer, very important in the long-term.”
Another measure would cut costs for farmers by increasing technical assistance for technology-driven precision agriculture and other nutrient management tools.