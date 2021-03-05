(Des Moines) -- A bill that would allow ATVs and UTVs to be used on all county highways in Iowa has cleared a House committee.
House Study Bill 245 passed both a subcommittee and State Government Committee hearing Thursday, just before the first funnel deadline in the legislature. Republican Representative Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton is the bill's sponsor. He says currently, each county board of supervisors determines if and when ATVs and UTVs can be used on county roads.
"I don't think it is a local control issue to allow it," said Kaufmann. "ATVs and UTVs are used for both recreational purposes, but also farming purposes. To have 99 sets of rules, I don't think it's within a county's purview to say, 'hey, you cannot take your ATV or UTV and use the road systems to get from one place to the other.'"
Kaufmann says he is particularly concerned with the agricultural community and their ability to use the vehicles to move between fields or buildings. Kaufmann says he is willing to alter the bill to still give limitations to certain areas of county roads that see more accidents.
"If it is the busy time of year for ag, that could be when people are bringing food with their ATVs, refueling or going from farm-to-farm," said Kaufmann. "I am open and amenable if we could do something on the floor. I'm willing to work with you on some sort of a high accident-prone area and be able to do something on that end. I'd definitely be open to that."
Since the bill passed out of committee before the legislative funnel deadline of March 5th, it is now eligible for debate in the full House.