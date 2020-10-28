(Washington, D.C.) -- Leaders in the biofuels industry are lauding the first round of payments under a USDA program that expands access to higher blends of fuel for consumers.
Earlier this month, USDA awarded the first round of grants under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, which aims to provide money for fuel retailers to upgrade equipment to dispense higher blends of biofuels. Chris Bliley is vice president of regulatory affairs for Growth Energy, which represents producers and supporters of ethanol. He says the program allows retailers to expand their offerings to American consumers.
"For a retailer, this offers consumers more choice at the pump for higher blends," said Bliley. "They can go in and get Unleaded-88 or E15 for 3-10 cents per gallon less than regular fuel. Generally, the retailers we work with are offering E15 at every pump location, so there isn't an issue with having to go to a specific pump or having to wait for a specific pump."
If the full potential of the program is realized, Bliley says that could mean real demand increases for corn producers.
"We have a ways to go," said Bliley. "We're at more than 2,200 locations in 30 states across the country. But ultimately, this could mean another 7.5 billion gallons of ethanol and a couple billion bushels of corn. That clearly is a tremendous growth. We have a ways to go to get there nationally, but that's the potential out there. That type of demand of has real results on the farm and in rural communities. This would be a real shot in the arm."
The first round of grants comes at a critical time for biofuels producers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Many biofuels producers scaled back production or shifted to producing hand sanitizer at the beginning of the pandemic. Bliley says any way to increase demand is good for those companies.
"Clearly, we've come back a long ways from the very low points in April and May, but we're still down 10%, give or take," said Bliley. "A number of plants have gone into specialty things like hand sanitizer and really answered the call of first responders and their communities in need on the hand sanitizer and disinfectant front. With the higher blends, it will take awhile to get this infrastructure into the ground, but ultimately, that's more demand. That's more demand for the local plants and more demand for the local farmers as well."
Last year, President Trump approved E15 -- which contains 15% ethanol blended with regular gasoline -- to be sold year-round in the U.S. Bliley says the pandemic made it hard to gauge the increase that brought to demand.
"Unfortunately, COVID hit at the beginning of this year, so it's a little hard to tell," said Bliley. "That said, retailers have still added stations even with a lot of freezes on their own capital investment. There have still been stations added offering E15. I think that really shows the long-term thought process on the retailers and their investment in higher blends like E15."
Under the terms of the program, retailers who apply for grants must match up to 50% of the project cost to be eligible.