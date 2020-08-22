(KMAland) -- Having a biosecurity plan in place should be a priority for cattle producers. That according to Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, Oklahoma State University beef cattle extension specialist and College of Veterinary Medicine director.
Biggs made a presentation on the secure beef supply plan at a recent Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association conference and says the secure beef plan focuses on foot and mouth disease.
“We need to start thinking if we haven’t already, about our own biosecurity plans for disease we have here currently in the U.S., as well as those foreign animal diseases like foot and mouth disease. We need to put those in writing, and we need to practice them. And we need to take a look at them every so often to make sure that they are continuing to evolve with our operation and with the environment we’re working in.”
Biggs says we haven’t had foot and mouth disease since 1929 but if we were to have an outbreak today it would be devastating.
“But it think as we continue this discussion with cattlemen to start to get prepared, now is the time, if you are not already there, to take a look at it and think about the implications and try to position yourself best to be able to continue with business, should we have an introduction of a foreign animal disease.”
The biosecurity plan should build upon what producers are already doing to keep disease from entering our herd, things like cleanliness and hygiene.
“And most farmers and ranchers already do those things. They test animals before they do purchases and how they handle things like insects to make sure that we’re not having those that can spread disease. But also, how we deal with ourselves as far as that we’re not taking disease from perhaps our neighbors operation or our family’s down the road operation back to our farm or ranch. And so, it builds upon those initial practices that we should be doing. But for a secure beef supply plan, in elevates those.”
The OSU veterinarian says the first thing to do is put the plan in writing and visit with their veterinarian.