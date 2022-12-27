(Chillicothe) -- Preparations are underway for what promises to be a busy legislative session in Missouri in 2023.
State Senator-elect Rusty Black of Chillicothe is making the move to a new office after serving as a State Representative in the 7th House District, which includes Grundy, Linn and Livingston counties. Black won election to the newly drawn 12th State Senate district in November, which covers most of northwest Missouri, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties. Among the priorities pre-filed by Black for the upcoming session is a bill pertaining to foreign ownership of farmland in Missouri.
"The three counties that have any substantial foreign ownership are counties -- two of the three -- that I represent and all three are in northwest Missouri," said Black. "I worked with people and have been trying to continually find out the different things that have went on in history. This started back in the '70s, the discussion on who could own land in our state."
Black says his bill would repeal a previous law passed nearly 10 years ago that opened up more opportunities for foreign ownership of land.
"There were changes made in 2013 that allowed for foreign ownership of farm property in our state," said Black. "What my bill would do is simply take it back to what it was before that bill passed. There are going to be people who want things stricter than what this is and people that want things less strict than what this bill is. We'll have to go through the process and see what we end up with in the end. Representing the only area in the state where there is major ownership out of the 114 counties, I thought it was worth me being part of that discussion."
Most of the foreign-owned farmland in northwest Missouri is owned by Smithfield Foods and holding company WH Group, which is based in Hong Kong. According to a USDA survey, the group owns 132 farms and operates another 109 contract farms to supply a pork facility in Milan. Black says his bill would ensure that foreign owners don't own farmland near state and federal defense facilities, as well as curb the squeeze on available farmland for Missouri producers.
"Farmland is limited and becoming more and more limited each year," said Black. "This bill is really designed for the farmland part of it to make sure that that land is available for local entities or local people and not necessarily being bought up by people from foreign countries."
Black also expects other issues to take a front seat as the legislature kicks off the new year, including tax reform and legislation related to girls sports and its participants. Black says he also expects to see discussion on reforming the process to get initiatives placed on the ballot by petition.
"The process makes it easier for somebody to go out and pay a group of people to go find signatures for them and to be able to put things on our ballot for the public to vote on that haven't been vetted always the best," said Black. "That's been discussed since I've been in the legislature. It seems like to me during this fall, there was a greater push to try and get some changes made to that imitative petition process in our state that I hope I can support."
The 2023 Missouri Legislative Session begins on January 4th. Black was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Tuesday morning. You can hear his full interview below.