(Washington, D.C.) -- U.S. red meat is now eligible for export to Bolivia.
While the region is now mostly open to U.S. pork and beef, exports will be subject to a 10-percent duty rate. Cheyenne McEndaffer is director of export services with the U.S. Meat Export Federation. She explains this latest development is part of a longstanding effort by U.S. trade and Ag officials to improve access for U.S. meat products throughout South America.
“We are excited about this market opening,” McEndaffer said. “Bolivia is one of the last markets in South America where we didn’t have a formalized agreement on export certificates. With the exception of beef to Venezuela and pork to Brazil, the continent is open to most beef and pork products now.”
“Bolivia visited the U.S. five years ago as part of their process to recognize the U.S. food safety system is equivalent,” she added. “Following that visit, negotiations happened on and off through the years. Domestic political receptiveness, plus continued pressure from USDA, helped formally open the market to red meat.”
McEndaffer says there are already some inquiries from interested buyers. Bolivia’s import duties are relatively low, which should help U.S. products gain traction in the market.
“Like other South American markes – like Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina – Bolivia will require some form of product and company registration,” McEndaffer said. “It is important that we have a clear understanding of what type of information exporter needs to provide to facilitate this process. We have provided our initial comments on the registration process to USDA, and we will continue to work with them as government-to-government discussions continue.”
Last year, Bolivia reported beef imports of 1,831 metric tons, mainly from Brazil, along with small volumes from Argentina. Imports were valued at $2.6 million. Pork imports, which were almost entirely from Brazil, totaled 443 metric tons valued at about $1 million.
