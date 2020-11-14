(KMAland) -- Bovine facial identification using a cell phone app will soon be available, says Kansas State University animal scientist KC Olson.
No, this is not just looking at old black baldy over there and noticing she has a scar on her face, or that cow with the notched ear and white spot on its forehead.
Olson says technology is now available to go beyond what the human eye can see, or can’t see, and accurately identify animals.
“Human facial recognition is now in some places a standard for identification in airports and other secure locations. That technology is based on the geometry of the human head face. It uses a bunch of intricate measurements of the human face to put a permanent identification on a human being so that later on, when that human being needs to get on a flight or something similar, they can have hat on, they can have glasses on, they could have grown facial hair, they could have grown older, but that technology is capable of nearly 100 percent accurate read rate. The thinking here is that why couldn't we have something like that for beef cattle that we could then use to create a national animal disease traceability system.”
They gathered 1,000 short videos of feeder cattle restrained in a chute and the information was loaded into a neuro network based on artificial intelligence. These results were encouraging enough to develop a cell phone app.
“You simply position the cell phone camera in front of an animal. When the conditions are right as judged by the app, it will snap a series of pictures, it will put a GPS stamp on each one and a date stamp on each one. Those are automatically uploaded to a secure cloud database. Any subsequent time, that another producer, another owner, would be curious about the origins of a particular calf, they could use the same app, take the pictures, upload those to the database. The information that they would then receive is when the animal was read into the system and where physically where the animal was when it was read into the system.”
The KSU animal scientist said the technology will be commercialized this fall and possibly before 2021, producers could add birthweights, vaccination history and other information.