(KMAland) -- The U.S. Export Sales Report on Thursday showed bullish sales for wheat, while corn and soybean exports were neutral.
Export data for the week ending April 15th shows overall wheat sales totaled 625,000 metric tons, much higher than last week’s 217,800 tons. Corn exports totaled 417,000 metric tons and soybean sales were 379,600 tons – mostly new crop. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says exports were better than the week prior.
“We did finish inside of the range of estimates for corn, beans and bean meal – even though we were at the lower end of those estimates,” McBride said. “The bright shining star this week is going to be new crop wheat. Old crop was a little bit lackluster, but the new crop came in very strong at 384,000 tons. Overall, it was a bullish report for the wheat this week.”
McBride says there weren’t any surprises on this week’s USDA report.
“These numbers were kind of expected,” he said. “We will see some better numbers as we move forward. It does seem as though the trade is kind of warming to some of these sales that could be made because of issues down in South America. That is something to look forward to maybe on next week’s report or even the week after that.”
McBride offers some advice for Iowa growers.
“At this point, if you have old crop left it’s time to start thinking about making some sales,” said McBride. “If you haven’t done anything on new crop, look at the possibility of making some sales here. Don’t get overcommitted but get a few here. If this is the worst sale you make, then this is still a very profitable year for you.”
The next U.S. Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, April 29th. The team at Allendale can be reached by calling 800-262-7538, or you can visit allendale-inc.com.