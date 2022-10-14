(Logan) -- Dry weather is allowing for a quicker-than-average harvest this fall in Iowa.
That's according to Iowa Corn Promotion Board President Larry Buss, who also operates a row crop farm in Harrison County. According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress Report, the harvest of the state's corn crop reached 23% complete, three days behind last year, but three days ahead of the average, while soybeans have reached 55% complete, nine days ahead of the average. Buss attributes that pace to the dry weather conditions encompassing the state.
"We really haven't had to stop -- we had a little bit of rain here a couple days ago, but it was just a tenth to maybe half-an-inch, and with as dry as it is, that didn't really amount to much of anything," said Buss. "So, the harvest here is going fast."
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, farmers in Iowa had nearly 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork last week. However, Buss adds yields so far this year haven't been as strong as the 2021 harvest.
"They're quite variable -- some fields you might have zero or you might have 300 bushels when you're looking at the yield monitor, and that's just how it is," said Buss. "A lot of it this year depends on soil type -- you're better soils have better production and you're poorer soils have less production -- versus last year, everything produced well."
Last week corn condition rose slightly to 63% good to excellent, while soybeans rated 62% good to excellent.
However, Buss says those dry conditions have also had a slightly negative impact on the crop's moisture level. Buss says the usual target is 15%, however, he's been seeing levels as low as 11% in his corn fields, which does have a financial impact on farmers.
"They pay us based upon 15% moisture, if it's greater than that we get docked, and if it's less than that, you don't get any plusses," Buss explained. "Just like with soybeans below 15%, and a lot of them this year have been harvest at 8%. You're really losing the weight of water there, and I don't know right now what the dollar amount is per acre, but it does have significance."
The report also rated moisture content of field corn being harvested at 20% and topsoil moisture at 19% very short, 39% short, 41% adequate, and 1% surplus.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for Iowa, the entire state currently faces at least D0, or abnormally dry conditions, while 57% are in D1 or moderate drought. In addition, portions of at least 12 counties in northwestern Iowa face D4 or extreme drought conditions.