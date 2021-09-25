(KMAland) -- USDA will release the final Grain Stocks report of the old crop marketing year on Thursday, September 30. The report is nearly a census of corn on hand at some 9000 grain elevators and other storage facilities as of the first day of the month. Ben Brown from University of Missouri Extension has been running his own numbers in anticipation of the release.
“So, total corn use? My estimate is just over three billion bushels. That is relatively similar to what we've seen in the past. So, even with higher prices for corn, it doesn't seem to have tapered demand that much. If we subject that from our beginning balance of 4.1, that gets us just slightly below where USDA is estimating. So, I am at 1.14 billion bushels for an ending stocks for the year. USDA is at 1.19. So, I am about 50 million less than they are. Again, most of that is coming in that ethanol category, that food and industrial category, which USDA has lowered in recent months.”
Whatever number USDA releases at the end of the month will be rolled into the new crop marketing year for corn. The one that is being harvested now. If it is 1.14 billion bushels, as Brown suggests, then it the price of corn is likely to remain very strong right through harvest.