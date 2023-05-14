(Ottawa, CA) -- Canada has joined an expanding list of countries that have relaxed their approval regulations for gene-edited seeds and crops.
Canada’s minister of agriculture announced that, in its latest findings, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has found no reason that gene-edited seeds should not be placed in the same regulatory level as conventionally-bred seed varieties.
The U.S., along with Japan, Australia, Argentina and Brazil have cleared many of their regulatory hurdles for gene-edited products. As well, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, even the European Union are all considering loosening many of their regulations to help advance the technology.
The announcement in Ottawa opens the door for gene-edited seeds use in Canadian fields. But reaction from across agricultural organizations and groups was mixed.
Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, believes cutting the red tape will get beneficial traits to farmers much quicker. But he said that there continues to be ongoing debate that this is just genetic modification by another name.
“There’s some confusion around gene editing versus genetic modification. Genetic modification’s actually adding something to a plant or a species. Whereas gene editing is taking the material that currently exists and altering it to make the plant better adaptable and more responsive. Whether that’s weather, whether that’s different weed pressures, insect pressures, molds, mildews. So, gene editing will allow us more tools to accommodate these changing pressures that we’re seeing.”
Advocate groups for Canadian organic growers say the decision will leave the organic sector dependent on biotech firms willingness to disclose their work. But Keith Currie says that an industry-wide committee is being set up to specifically discuss gene-edited products with all stakeholders on ongoing developments.
“We have been very careful through the consultation process to make sure that we don’t lose sight of the organic production in this country. There is going to a round-table that’s formed with representatives from a number of different agriculture sectors, to make sure that we have cross-sector communication about gene-edited products that are being introduced.”
Consumer groups will also be included in the ongoing stakeholder information meetings. Keith Currie, president of the Federation of Agriculture says that gene-editing technology is necessary to keep the Canadian agriculture community competitive. But he says that consumers must also be seen as part that community.
“Social governance is becoming more prevalent in a lot of the regulatory frameworks that are being developed, and a lot of the practices that we are now incorporating now on-farm. Many of our competitors have already put these initiatives in place. We are trying to be as transparent as possible, to make sure that the public is aware of what we’re doing. Because that just leads to confidence in our food production.”
That’s Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.