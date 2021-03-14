(KMAland) -- Canadian consumers have stayed close to home over the past year. They’ve stayed even closer to their refrigerators and pantries. And when they did leave home, it was to go to the grocery store – where the meat counter was a very popular spot.
Nielsen-IQ Data tracks in-store grocery product prices and category sales volumes across Canada. Their most recent reports show that nearly all food products have increased in sales volumes, along with price increases in most cases. Pork, beef and chicken - in that order - all had a big year in 2020. And 2021 shows no signs of slowing down.
Nielsen-IQ-Data partnered with the Agri-Food Analytics Lab in Nova Scotia’s Dalhousie (Dell-how-see) University a few years ago. Dr. Sylvain Charlebois, Director of the Agri-Food Lab says that, in analyzing Nielsen’s most recent numbers, they found that COVID-cocooning has brought us much closer to our kitchens.
“People at home tend to eat more of everything. We are all close to our kitchens more often and that has impacted sales for many categories. But at the meat counter it remained busy despite the disruptions.”
Canada’s grocery stores sold a lot more meat last year but there were some surprises. Chicken is usually the cheapest of the big three meat products, but last year it was not the biggest seller.
“Numbers are robust across the board. One meat that actually did very, very well is pork. Pork really grew a lot at 12 percent, not in dollars but in volume. Chicken at nine percent and beef at eight percent. Pork really won the growth race. In Ontario, 17 percent, out west its 14 percent.”
There is a down-side to volume increases in the face of higher prices. Sylvain Charlebois says that food, including all three meat categories, is showing a trend toward inflationary spending.
“All three were impacted by food inflation. When you look at beef, unit sales were up eight percent, but in dollars it was 16 percent, which means that everything that came out of the store were more expensive.”
Dr. Sylvain Charlebois is director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.