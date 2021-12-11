(KMAland) -- Ag companies of types are stepping up their entry into the developing carbon market. University of Illinois Agricultural Economist Bruce Sherrick says it is an area of climate change farmers cannot afford to ignore.
“Agriculture has become part of the solution rather than only part of the problem. I think the development of this area and the number of companies looking to own a channel in the carbon payment stream is something we really do have to pay attention to. We really just cannot ignore that going forward.”
Big companies like Bayer, ADM, Nutrien, Cargill, PepsiCo, and Walmart along with a multitude of smaller entries like Bushel are already readying or deploying carbon market pilot programs.