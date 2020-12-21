(KMAland) — Just because it’s cold outside, it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy beautiful plants during the winter.
Shirley Miller is Master Gardener Coordinator and Horticulture Program Assistant with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Mills County. She says winter is a great time to find house plants.
"Make sure that they are well protected for your trip home," said Miller. "Exposure to icy temperatures for even a few moments can cause injury. So, try to cover them with several plastic sacks or paper bags when you're taking them out of the store and while transporting them in your car. If you can, try to pick a day with as little wind as possible to buy your plants or transport them."
Miller says for most plants, winter is a time when plants slow down and prepare to grow in the spring.
"During the winter months, stop fertilizing and reduce watering of your house plants," said Miller. "Winter is the natural rest period for most plants. When you're watering them, use lukewarm water because cold tap water can shock your plants and set them back in their growth. Check your soil moisture. Keeping the soil too moist can cause an infestation of fungus gnats."
Caring for house plants during the winter could mean having to move things around in your house.
"To receive the light that they need, you may have to move some of them to the windows with a southern or western exposure," said Miller. "On extremely cold nights, move your plants back away from those icy windows to prevent chilling injuries."
Miller says another popular holiday plant is poinsettias. She says proper watering is key to keeping poinsettias healthy.
"The most important thing you can do with a poinsettia is to punch holes in that decorative foil that they come with or even remove it completely," said Miller. "Then put a tray under the plant to catch the water runoff. The number one killer of poinsettias is overwatering. Never let a poinsettia sit in water. To avoid that, water your plant and then come back in 15 minutes and empty the tray. If it's still dripping, come back in another 15 minutes and dump the water again."
More information on winter house plant care is available from ISU Extension and Outreach.