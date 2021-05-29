(KMAland) -- While it may not be an easy conversation to have, more of the agriculture community is taking a proactive role in addressing climate change. Todd Nash, President-Elect of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, says one way the industry can help is through wildfire mitigation efforts.
He says grazing, especially timed grazing, can help restore needed bunch grasses and keep fuels in check during the most important times of the year.
“Resource-wise, for the land, for the health of people, and the air conditions, there’s a lot of benefit that we can derive from using livestock as a tool.”
Nash added that grazing provides a wide variety of benefits for land management agencies, communities, taxpayers, and natural resources. He says throughout the history of the planet, the climate has changed and evolved on small and large scales.
Nash noted he has yet to see a glacier as large as the one that carved the Pacific Northwest tens of thousands of years ago, so change is the name of the game.
“We’re moving through time, I think we need to be good stewards and accommodate the best we can, but also understand that we’ve seen some dramatic climate changes throughout the history of this planet and the ones that we’re experiencing now, could be completely different 20 years from now.”
Nash says the livestock industry is also beneficial by using land that is not suitable for crop production. This, he pointed out, provides important wildlife habitat, and naturally sequesters carbon, all while ensuring food is continually being produced to feed the growing global population.