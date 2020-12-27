(KMAland) -- To get more from their work on the ranch, cattle producers across the country often turn to crossbreeding to boost profitability.
A veteran in the beef business, RA Brown Ranch has produced commercial and seedstock cattle since 1895.
Fifth-generation rancher Donnell Brown of Texas has watched trends in cattle breeding come and go. In fact, he’s worked with 18 breeds of cattle in his lifetime, but now relies on a three-breed standard — Red Angus, Angus and SimAngus cattle — to boost customer profitability.
The Simmental herd at R.A. Brown Ranch is five decades strong.
“There's just no substitute for the enhanced longevity and reproductive efficiency that hybrid vigor brings to the table, by introducing outside genetics, new breeds into that. We feel like Simmental is that right component to really benefit our customers.”
With nearly 800 bulls sold each year and an awareness of a younger generation taking charge, Brown says it’s more important than ever to base decisions on science, looking toward a sustainable, profitable future.
“We work on all of that a lot, and have great respect for the Simmental breed and the Simmental Association, because they're so focused on performance cattle. Cattle that have the data to back it up, to deliver the goods, that will enhance the profitability for commercial cattle producers.”
Simmental tools provide commercial cattlemen with the means to measure a multitude of traits. Through sound science, EPDs and selection indexes, cattlemen know what to keep and cull.
“The focus continues to be emphasizing, how can we enhance profitability by making better cattle that are born easily, grow fast, make great daughters, that lasts a long time, produce a calf every year, and hang up an outstanding carcass? That to me is what it's all about.”
Commercial cattlemen agree.
“A lot of our customers sell calves at weaning time, and our SimAngus bulls deliver more muscle, more pounds of beef at weaning time, than any other breed that we work with. They like that, and then those cattle can go onto the feed yard, and onto the rail, and produce outstanding carcasses. What's enhanced more so than a lot of the straight terminal breeds, is that female that we can bring back to the program, that has been selected for hundreds of years for enhanced fertility.”
That leaves both producers and consumers asking for more.
“Our family has stayed in business by focusing on making commercial cattlemen money. That's our number one goal, to improve the profitability and the sustainability of our customers. And we feel like if we can do that through genetics, and service, then we can continue to earn their business through the years.”
